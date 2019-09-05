Griffin Asset Management Cut W. P. Carey (WPC) Holding By $719,082; Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Shorts Lowered By 16.01%

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) stake by 39.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,219 shares as W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 14,243 shares with $1.12M value, down from 23,462 last quarter. W. P. Carey Inc. now has $15.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 602,865 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) had a decrease of 16.01% in short interest. INSE’s SI was 38,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.01% from 45,600 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)’s short sellers to cover INSE’s short positions. The SI to Inspired Entertainment Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 2,176 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 19.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 21/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT-POSSIBLE LITTLE/NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO ADJ. EBITDA IN FISCAL 2019 AS TIMING OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION IMPLEMENTATION UNCERTAIN; 16/04/2018 – Inspired Announces Appointment Of Brooks Pierce As Senior Vice President, North America; 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Buys 4.6% of Inspired Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – MAINTAINS OUTLOOK PRESENTED IN PREVIOUS EARNINGS RELEASE DATED DECEMBER 4, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 2Q Rev $37.5M; 17/05/2018 – lnspired Entertainment, Inc. Announces Management Conference Call Regarding Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK) Proposed Regulatory Changes; 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 32.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 18/04/2018 – lnspired’s Omni-Channel Games Launch Online and Mobile in Italy; 05/04/2018 Red Rum to Return to Aintree in Inspired’s Grand National Race of Champions; 09/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $162.18 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,597 shares to 9,238 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 25,661 shares and now owns 165,808 shares. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was raised too.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.