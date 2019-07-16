Griffin Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR); Diker Management Has Lifted Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $912,500; Stock Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 275,059 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 1.22M shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares to 107,657 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,245 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).