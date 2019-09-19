Griffin Asset Management Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $1.42 Million; Brinker Capital Has Raised By $1.93 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 79.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 42,811 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 96,363 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 53,552 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 4.37M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 56.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 13,745 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 37,910 shares with $3.92M value, up from 24,165 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $102.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 18,678 shares. Loudon Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,164 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 466 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 9,636 shares. Boston Rech & Management accumulated 35,116 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP reported 15,028 shares stake. Haverford Tru reported 0.71% stake. Murphy Capital Incorporated reported 34,286 shares. 1.04 million are held by Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 207,803 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Capital World Invsts holds 0.37% or 15.23M shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11,554 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS to add hundreds of holiday jobs in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 24,131 shares to 44,016 valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,670 shares and now owns 113,341 shares. Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.77% above currents $50.48 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,114 shares to 3,556 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 9,876 shares and now owns 234,223 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.