Griffin Asset Management Boosted Medtronic (MDT) Position By $539,448; Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased By $349,600 Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (MDT) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 5,928 shares as Medtronic Inc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 42,947 shares with $3.91 million value, up from 37,019 last quarter. Medtronic Inc now has $143.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 28,518 shares with $2.29 million value, down from 32,888 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $28.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 5.30% above currents $106.89 stock price. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Northland Capital maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, April 4 report. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating.

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 29 valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,291 shares and now owns 117,011 shares. American Express (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 7.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.43% or 16.80 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 0.58% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.35% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 21,000 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 85,621 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 12,122 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 4,830 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 9,400 were accumulated by New England Mngmt. Moreover, Ci has 0.67% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hemenway Communications Ltd Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,309 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 482,420 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Com reported 16,854 shares stake. Comm Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 9,438 shares. Associated Banc holds 8,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 106,571 shares to 1.12 million valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 16,260 shares and now owns 326,343 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -1.39% below currents $80.45 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc holds 67,468 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm, a New York-based fund reported 1,664 shares. Old Republic has invested 0.71% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 9,913 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 7,955 were reported by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 4,033 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 82,468 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,096 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company has 6,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alley Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.97% or 126,168 shares. Sageworth has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 29,260 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 14,463 shares. Pitcairn invested in 5,940 shares or 0.05% of the stock.