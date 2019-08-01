Griffin Asset Management Boosted Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $1.25 Million; As Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) Valuation Rose, Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co (TMHC) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 370,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.68M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 165,865 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 212,484 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Advisors LP holds 0% or 128,314 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Corporation Ny invested in 1.37% or 209,557 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 141,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 468,923 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Invesco owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 66,271 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 225,416 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 230,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 4,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Advsrs Lp holds 73,596 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 51,046 shares. Stanley holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 48,669 shares.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison CEO on homebuilding at end of 2018: ‘It was that bad’ – CNBC” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Homebuilder Kickstarts 2019 with Roll Back of Interest Rates through a Buydown Offer – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The National Wildlife Federation and Taylor Morrison Team Up to Protect Wildlife Habitat and Connect Homeowners to Nature – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 138,041 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $58.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.32% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 174,035 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 2,533 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 684,769 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Nordea Invest Management has 53,700 shares. Amer & Management Communication owns 1,608 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 2,419 were accumulated by Park Avenue Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 11,815 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department owns 124 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 157,539 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 29,227 shares.