Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.06 41.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gridsum Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gridsum Holding Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.