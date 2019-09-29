Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 2 0.00 12.15M -2.90 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 16 0.31 82.81M -3.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gridsum Holding Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 587,126,703.39% 0% 0% Pluralsight Inc. 504,631,322.36% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Pluralsight Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Pluralsight Inc. is $26.6, which is potential 63.39% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 95.5%. About 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.