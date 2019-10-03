Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Since Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 2 0.00 12.15M -2.90 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gridsum Holding Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 599,378,422.38% 0% 0% Eventbrite Inc. 246,585,903.08% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 76.7%. 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gridsum Holding Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.