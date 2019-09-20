Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Avalara Inc. 70 18.48 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gridsum Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gridsum Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Avalara Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Avalara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $90.38, with potential upside of 14.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 71.5%. 5.3% are Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avalara Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.