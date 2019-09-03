Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 7.24 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gridsum Holding Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gridsum Holding Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. Its rival Telaria Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Telaria Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Telaria Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential downside is -12.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 94.4%. Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.