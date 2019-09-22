Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Contrasting side by side

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.16 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gridsum Holding Inc. and Talend S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Gridsum Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Talend S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 36.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Talend S.A. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has 30.04% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.