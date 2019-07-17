Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Comparing side by side

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 132 12.76 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Tableau Software Inc. is $154.33, which is potential -11.42% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Tableau Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. was more bullish than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.