Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.72 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Gridsum Holding Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gridsum Holding Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has an average price target of $40.17, with potential upside of 22.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 100% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Synaptics Incorporated has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.