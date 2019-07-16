Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) Comparing side by side

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 8.87 N/A 1.49 103.86

Table 1 highlights Gridsum Holding Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 8.1% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93

Competitively salesforce.com inc. has an average target price of $182.61, with potential upside of 14.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and salesforce.com inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 84.5%. About 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of salesforce.com inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% salesforce.com inc. -1.15% -3.14% -3.33% 13.25% 21.43% 13.21%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has stronger performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.