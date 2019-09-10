Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 68 8.82 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Manhattan Associates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gridsum Holding Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $96, which is potential 18.34% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. was less bullish than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.