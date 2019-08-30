Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Lyft Inc. 60 4.95 N/A -6.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gridsum Holding Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Lyft Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Lyft Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.36 average price target and a 49.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 33.2%. Insiders held 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, Lyft Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.