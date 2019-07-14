Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Comparison side by side

Both Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.48 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 21 104.99 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -127.4% -42.8% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -6.17% 10.06% 11.11% -26.78% -43.37% 56.95% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has 56.95% stronger performance while AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -42.95% weaker performance.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gridsum Holding Inc.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.