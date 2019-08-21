Greystone Managed Investments Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 752,790 shares with $185.63 million value, down from 830,700 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.7. About 358,613 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 3,879 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 68,088 shares with $8.35M value, up from 64,209 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $56.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.89 million shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 15.89% above currents $126.2 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PNC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 27,517 shares to 125,918 valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,224 shares and now owns 49,699 shares. Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 70,143 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability owns 0.45% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,782 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 88,247 shares. Whittier Tru reported 13,877 shares. Boston Prtn owns 112,765 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co reported 1.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brandes Inv Prtnrs Lp reported 443,116 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 6,957 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,031 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.7% or 264,544 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 839,086 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Llc holds 0.51% or 422,257 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Com invested in 555 shares. King Luther Management has 3,735 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 26,519 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 166,759 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth reported 0.36% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 45,857 shares. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.54% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 249,831 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 76,083 shares stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company reported 510,381 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bright Rock Limited Liability reported 3,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,400 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tributary Capital Lc reported 12,440 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 28,549 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -7.54% below currents $295.7 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $265 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21.