Greystone Managed Investments Upped Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $870,870 as Market Value Rose; Jana Partners Has Increased Holding in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $599,400 as Share Price Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47M, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 105,363 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 15,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.87M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,296 shares to 961,329 shares, valued at $38.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,829 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).