Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $507,744; Share Price Rose; Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Price Rose While Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Its Stake by $600,045

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 31,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 123,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC –

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares to 37,594 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 116,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited reported 6,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp holds 5.96% or 480,079 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 19,247 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 113,117 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.03% or 1,182 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs invested 4.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 62,026 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Century Inc holds 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1.52M shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,492 shares. Natixis invested in 29,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Appleton Prns Ma has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,200 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 0.02% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 508,700 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,100 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 2,309 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 1,004 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 9,294 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 7.42M were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 195,028 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carlson Cap Lp stated it has 354,799 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc invested in 2,506 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 38,202 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Group Inc reported 0.13% stake. Credit Agricole S A has 58,926 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,060 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.47% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 104,886 shares.