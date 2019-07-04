Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Position; Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 7,822 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 132,582 shares with $16.33 million value, down from 140,404 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 8 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $160 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 6. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $246 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $175.0000 185.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $182 New Target: $210 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $160 New Target: $175 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $140 New Target: $160 Maintain

06/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $133 New Target: $182 Maintain

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.15 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 96.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 347,416 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target.