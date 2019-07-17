Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $632,158; Fpr Partners Boosted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,001 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 82,930 shares with $13.18M value, down from 86,931 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg

Fpr Partners Llc increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fpr Partners Llc acquired 3,645 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Fpr Partners Llc holds 827,182 shares with $104.35 million value, up from 823,537 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $10.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 407,914 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,956 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 400 shares. Amer Intll accumulated 21,778 shares. Schroder holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 308,259 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 17,258 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 85,005 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 4,654 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,340 shares. 62,560 were accumulated by Calamos Lc. Snow Capital Mngmt LP reported 11,020 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 10,000 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 27,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 237,731 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mohawk Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 11.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was sold by HELEN SUZANNE L.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold $154,143. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 76,573 shares. Frontier Management Communications has 2,235 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,441 shares. Comm Of Vermont has 0.99% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Argi Invest Ser Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,320 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Montecito State Bank And Trust stated it has 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 1.06 million shares. Cypress Gp reported 7,255 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg reported 15,597 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,232 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 13,350 shares. 49,002 are owned by John G Ullman And Associate Incorporated. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 2,384 shares. 8,896 were accumulated by Sun Life.