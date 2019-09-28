Greystone Managed Investments Stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Has Raised by $4.70 Million as Stock Declined; Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Ametek New (AME) by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 217,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, down from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 62,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 593,207 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.91M, up from 530,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 336,081 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS CAPITAL FLOW OUT OF CANADA ISN’T `PROFOUND’; 04/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $202 FROM $198; 23/05/2018 – BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – BMTC GROUP INC GBT.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15.50; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year's $0.82 per share. AME's profit will be $230.63 million for 22.62 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 195,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,238 shares to 258,216 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.