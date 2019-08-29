Greystone Managed Investments Raised Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $1.70 Million; Market Value Rose; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 390,119 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 874,467 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,067 shares to 61,101 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,384 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RCI Acquires Alliance Reservations Network to Accelerate Growth through New Travel Services – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “RCI Asia Pacific India Expands Vacation Options For Members With More Than 600 Affiliated Resorts In The Region – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 1.17% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6.41M shares. Monarch Mngmt reported 20,600 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 39,506 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Guardian Advsr Lp has invested 1.54% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 333,334 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 37,489 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 2.29% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 847,719 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.65M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 360,650 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 276,757 shares. Brinker Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,456 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 200 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 1,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 191 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 90,000 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 12,531 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 39,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 12,452 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 101,277 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,632 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.85% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bokf Na owns 16,151 shares. Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Voya Mgmt holds 0.01% or 27,869 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 765,098 shares.