Greystone Managed Investments Raised Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $870,870; Glynn Capital Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $757,200 as Stock Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 15,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.87M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.13M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Asset & Management Holding (Hk) Ltd owns 160 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Lc has 3,345 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 393 shares. Burney reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 5,060 shares. 838 are held by Argi Investment Svcs Llc. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Com reported 4.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mendel Money Mngmt has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,334 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Comm holds 0.22% or 574 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 5,716 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Trust has 31,223 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 2,751 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Proshare Lc reported 311,596 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings.

