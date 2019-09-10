Greystone Managed Investments Raised Its Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $473,238; Zazove Associates Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN)

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 132,174 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 719,033 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Richey Albert L, worth $69,500. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Enters Into $150 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,281 shares. Asset accumulated 0.18% or 614,737 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Svcs Llc reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 6.35M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Incorporated owns 11,537 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 122,192 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 14,182 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Company owns 445,924 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 18,227 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.17% or 13,823 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested in 0% or 100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 1.04M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 19,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC provides $18.5M in financing to gardening and landscaping firm – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,822 were reported by Etrade Cap Management Lc. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 52,398 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Boston Family Office Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Susquehanna Llp has 13,403 shares. Family Firm Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,912 shares. First Financial Bank Tru has 9,678 shares. Security Trust stated it has 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). British Columbia Mngmt invested in 129,981 shares. Asset One Com Limited holds 230,934 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,940 shares. Evermay Wealth Management holds 3,640 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,484 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Davis stated it has 24,489 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,060 shares to 63,327 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,660 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).