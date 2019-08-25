Greystone Managed Investments Raised Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Holder Stonehill Capital Management Boosted Position by $4.30 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 350,383 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 281,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 665,921 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 924,152 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 55,794 shares to 585,182 shares, valued at $51.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 50,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,030 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

