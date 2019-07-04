Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, Martin Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 64,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 447,885 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.57% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Co has 0.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,521 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 16,099 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Duncker Streett Inc holds 855 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 217,327 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 87 shares. Amg Funds Llc has invested 1.37% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.18% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Canandaigua Commercial Bank Commerce has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 0.03% or 40,412 shares. Brookstone Management reported 2,044 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 45,470 shares to 530,562 shares, valued at $39.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,167 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

