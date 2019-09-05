Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $1.32 Million as Stock Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stake in Ebay (EBAY)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 876,374 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 74,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 651,674 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20 million, up from 577,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 1.05M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,994 shares to 104,064 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,088 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 759 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 684,264 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 123,593 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 31 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,459 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated has 8,360 shares. New York-based Teewinot Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.11% or 9.52M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 417,955 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 3.69% or 401,641 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 35,393 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 10,700 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 9,489 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 131,365 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $43.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,167 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

