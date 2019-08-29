Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $1.32 Million; Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Market Valuation Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 2.02 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 846,614 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,061 shares to 305,573 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 105,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.20M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.