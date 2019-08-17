Greystone Managed Investments Lifted By $13.09 Million Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position; Seaspan Seaspan Corporationha (SSW) Sellers Increased By 3.46% Their Shorts

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 47.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 225,675 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 698,156 shares with $41.09M value, up from 472,481 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $81.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.54 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions; 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments Were Down 11% On-Quarter; 30/04/2018 – ASIC TAKES FURTHER ACTION VS RIO TINTO & FORMER CEO AND CFO; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO UPDATE ON GRASBERG

Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporationha (NYSE:SSW) had an increase of 3.46% in short interest. SSW’s SI was 6.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.46% from 5.93M shares previously. With 679,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporationha (NYSE:SSW)’s short sellers to cover SSW’s short positions. The SI to Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporationha’s float is 5.41%. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 400,369 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Sees GCI Acquisition Increasing Seaspan’s Total Contracted Future Rev to Approximately $5.6B; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax CEO Watsa Doubles His Investment in Seaspan (Video); 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Consideration to Selling Hldrs to be Approximately $330M Cash, $50M Issuance of Seaspan Preferred Shrs; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI

Among 5 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan has $10.5000 highest and $5 lowest target. $8.20’s average target is -18.00% below currents $10 stock price. Seaspan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SSW in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.