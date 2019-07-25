Greystone Managed Investments Increases Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI); Destination Wealth Management Has Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $2.48 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 249,510 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 31,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,963 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.28M, up from 318,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 4.55 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,281 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 52,000 shares. Becker Inc has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 258,217 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 366,089 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 245 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wespac Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 5,869 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Salem Cap Management holds 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,518 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 25,216 shares. Korea Invest reported 2.92M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 2,759 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Howard Capital has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 0.41% or 12,863 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 14,783 are held by Freestone Limited Liability. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 1.39% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 200 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.87% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Finemark Retail Bank & reported 14,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 3.84M shares. Scotia invested in 1.71M shares or 1.18% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Invesco reported 801,075 shares. British Columbia Mngmt owns 1.02M shares. 30,941 are owned by Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 181,949 shares to 302,437 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,392 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

