Greystone Managed Investments Increased Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 68,691 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 350,383 shares with $26.28 million value, up from 281,692 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $18.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 606,807 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $67’s average target is -18.21% below currents $81.92 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -12.63% below currents $97.66 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FNV in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FNV in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $75 target.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco Nevada reports higher Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 10,918 shares to 281,846 valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 150,459 shares and now owns 695,852 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 35.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.