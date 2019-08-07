Greystone Managed Investments Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Lifted by $584,724 as Market Value Declined; Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Stake Held by Boston Advisors Llc

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 3.74 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 214,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 187,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 6.91M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Da Davidson Co invested in 0.01% or 7,458 shares. 59,210 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 280 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,250 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). St Germain D J Inc holds 0.67% or 73,218 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 332,804 shares. Cincinnati Ins Company has invested 1.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Congress Asset Ma owns 21,406 shares. Spc Fincl holds 4,350 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Finance Comml Bank & has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tortoise Investment Lc holds 38 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,984 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 100,000 shares. Victory reported 0.02% stake. 712,324 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Kempen Mgmt Nv accumulated 21,185 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duncker Streett Co reported 730 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natixis Lp reported 192,932 shares. Eagle Glob Lc reported 0.01% stake. Prescott Group Inc Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 7,120 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated holds 102,430 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hennessy holds 0.23% or 82,000 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Beech Hill Inc holds 1.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 42,326 shares.

