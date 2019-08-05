Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Position; Shorts at FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (FBBPF) Raised By 0.3%

FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. FBBPF’s SI was 6.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 6.02M shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 428 days are for FIBRA PROLOGIS REIT CTFS MEXICO (OTCMKTS:FBBPF)’s short sellers to cover FBBPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.9726 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 68,691 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 350,383 shares with $26.28M value, up from 281,692 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 249,109 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,426 shares to 105,661 valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 15,105 shares and now owns 219,335 shares. Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) was reduced too.

