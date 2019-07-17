Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding; Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake By $2.02 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 36,704 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 1.60 million shares with $57.98M value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 1.96M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 10,695 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 56,122 shares with $10.66 million value, down from 66,817 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $940.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 59,209 shares to 180,520 valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 9,060 shares and now owns 63,327 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.