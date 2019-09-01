Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding By $5.08 Million; Calamp (CAMP) Sentiment Is 0.95

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 61 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 64 reduced and sold equity positions in Calamp Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 25.87 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Calamp Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 52 Increased: 44 New Position: 17.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 68,691 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 350,383 shares with $26.28 million value, up from 281,692 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $18.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 606,807 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -12.63% below currents $97.66 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 106,037 shares to 978,625 valued at $36.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 9,329 shares and now owns 36,789 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $317.48 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 274.29 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 191,722 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND

