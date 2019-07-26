Greystone Managed Investments Has Upped Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position By $5.02 Million; BIO-MATRIX SCIENTIFIC GROUP (BMSN) SI Increased By 56.52%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 25.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 116,751 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 582,401 shares with $25.33M value, up from 465,650 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 570,431 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp

BIO-MATRIX SCIENTIFIC GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BMSN) had an increase of 56.52% in short interest. BMSN’s SI was 2.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 56.52% from 1.78 million shares previously. With 3.25 million avg volume, 1 days are for BIO-MATRIX SCIENTIFIC GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:BMSN)’s short sellers to cover BMSN’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMSN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Regen Bio execs gets 10M-share payouts of preferred stock for resolving HemaXellerate clinical hold – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2016.

Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Regen BioPharma, Inc., intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications. The company has market cap of $695,685. The firm develops HemaXellerate I, a patient-specific composition of cells that have been demonstrated to repair damaged bone marrow and stimulate production of blood cells based on previous animal studies; and HemaXellerate II, an early stage development product for stimulating bone marrow hematopoetic stem cell repair and proliferation. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops dCellVax, an early stage development product that is intended to treat dendritic cells of the cancer patient using plasmid DNA; NR2F6, a research project to treat myelodysplastic syndrome; and Tcellvax, an autologous cellular product.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1039600 Indicated and 508700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 5,620 shares to 144,202 valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 105,092 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Buy” rating by IBC on Sunday, June 23.