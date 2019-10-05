Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding By $1.37 Million; Shorts at VERSUS SYS COMMON SHARES (VRSSF) Lowered By 8.06%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 10.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 12,417 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 104,452 shares with $11.54M value, down from 116,869 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $335.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart:; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK deal signals a rethink on overseas expansion; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, After Deal Closes Number of Directors on Flipkart’s Board May Be Increased to Nine at Any Time –Filing; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal

VERSUS SYS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) had a decrease of 8.06% in short interest. VRSSF’s SI was 11,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.06% from 12,400 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VERSUS SYS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:VRSSF)’s short sellers to cover VRSSF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.0121 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2932. About 89,570 shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Versus Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Versus Systems Inc. operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize matches of their games to their players. The company has market cap of $32.14 million. The Company’s Versus platform facilitates various types of multiplayer matches for prizes that include real-money, consumer packaged goods, and downloadable content. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.52% above currents $118.16 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 15 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Thursday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,634 shares to 13,964 valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 9,075 shares and now owns 85,167 shares. Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was raised too.