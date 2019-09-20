Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO); River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Position as Valuation Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 53,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 204,946 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.43 million, down from 258,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 363,831 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49M, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 412,749 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Bln; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – COMPLETION EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 13,335 shares to 682,517 shares, valued at $28.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 13,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,880 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 52,600 shares to 409,811 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 31,736 shares. M&T Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 20,584 shares. Stieven Advsr LP owns 3.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 369,629 shares. King Luther Cap Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.67 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc owns 6,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 21,454 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 114,170 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 430,488 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,058 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,343 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 1.02M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Everence Capital accumulated 5,120 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.75 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.