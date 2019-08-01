Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Enbridge (ENB) Position; Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $967,560

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.54M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.86. About 2.95M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,588 shares to 71,660 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 69,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 19,973 shares to 181,241 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 608,092 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.13% or 60,221 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Greenleaf Trust holds 6,312 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.3% or 451,001 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd reported 55,000 shares. Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,200 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Com owns 1.83% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 464,488 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 104,300 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 78,001 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tributary Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Arvest National Bank Tru Division holds 1.92% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 314,470 shares.