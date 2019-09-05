Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding By $362,622; Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Brightcove (BCOV) Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 9,298 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 291,269 shares with $11.65 million value, up from 281,971 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $206.89B valuation. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Brightcove Inc (BCOV) stake by 436.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 64,912 shares as Brightcove Inc (BCOV)’s stock rose 25.18%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 79,793 shares with $671,000 value, up from 14,881 last quarter. Brightcove Inc now has $465.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 109,906 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 11,090 shares to 24,611 valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 8,560 shares and now owns 35,880 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 7.40% above currents $45.52 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 179,524 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 475,461 shares. Optimum Invest has 5,769 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 878,656 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.03% or 10,292 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.52% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co holds 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 49,780 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 12,166 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc owns 7,700 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.16% or 93,264 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has 2.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 236,125 shares. State Street has invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 41,170 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 806,614 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Miles stated it has 1.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) stake by 77,969 shares to 98,124 valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gannett Co Inc stake by 115,790 shares and now owns 69,360 shares. Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was reduced too.