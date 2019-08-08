Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Visa (V) by $715,728 as Market Valuation Rose; Poplar Forest Capital Has Trimmed Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $1.79 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 76,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 74,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.16 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 5.96 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1.90 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 48,920 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 1,394 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com has invested 3.18% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability holds 105 shares. Prospector Limited accumulated 0.79% or 211,500 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 33,820 are held by Dean Associates Limited Liability Company. Energy Opportunities Mngmt Limited Com holds 22,245 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Eagle Advsr Lc holds 38,200 shares. Natixis LP has 129,669 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd has invested 0.16% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fmr holds 16.53 million shares. Intl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $23.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 31,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,382 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,700 shares. Aviance Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 451,093 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 8,323 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Advisors Limited Liability invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 0.07% or 4,085 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 28,942 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.19% or 329,040 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.1% or 5,047 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,669 shares. Weybosset Research And Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2,843 shares. Biondo Investment Ltd Llc owns 1,650 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.05% or 43,180 shares in its portfolio.