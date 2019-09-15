Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.77 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Founders Financial Securities Lowered Holding

Founders Financial Securities Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc sold 7,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 27,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 4,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, up from 41,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 12,695 shares to 569,706 shares, valued at $29.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,455 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.15% stake. Moors And Cabot owns 6,856 shares. 31,139 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). American Money Ltd Liability reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Financial In accumulated 825 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Research Investors holds 0.83% or 7.18M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 26 shares. Alphamark Lc stated it has 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 224,178 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,800 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Comm Ma holds 0.05% or 848 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,404 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 486 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 1.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.98M shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,833 shares. Kames Capital Public Lc owns 41,308 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma invested in 0.28% or 9.02 million shares. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 82,361 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 257,147 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,483 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,666 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 140,064 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 2.67 million shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Management has 1.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 126,784 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fcg Advsrs Ltd holds 32,271 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 247,215 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 27,675 shares to 104,039 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 117,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).