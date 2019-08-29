Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $584,724; Market Valuation Declined; As Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Market Valuation Declined, Masters Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $5.65 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.62 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 2.77 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares to 7,384 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,193 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital LP reported 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ajo LP holds 131,070 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 77,548 shares. 462,438 were reported by Nordea Invest Management Ab. 7,328 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Lc. Fjarde Ap invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Twin Management has 0.26% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 63,340 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation holds 218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 115,483 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Mrj holds 49,340 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.36% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 534,304 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rgm Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 5.71M shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.19% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Canandaigua National Bank Tru Co holds 10,325 shares. Essex Invest Com Ltd Company stated it has 99,436 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 120,701 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 1.36 million shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 12,769 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,390 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated owns 383,153 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mngmt has 2.41% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 341,525 shares. 622,860 are held by Federated Incorporated Pa. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 2,050 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance +5.3% as Q3 beats on income boost – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and Lenovo Announce Multi-Year HPC/AI Collaboration, HPE Acquires MapR AI Tech and Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Reveals Name of Automotive Spin-Off – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.