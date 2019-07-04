Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased By $5.02 Million Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position; McDonald's (MCD) Covered By 12 Bulls

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $205 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Bank of America. Stephens upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 25.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 116,751 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 582,401 shares with $25.33 million value, up from 465,650 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 678,322 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.49 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 563,875 shares. Grimes And Com reported 14,266 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 3,014 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 49,549 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cognios Cap Ltd has 19,395 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 4.41% stake. Tobam reported 1.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 72,102 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated reported 49,843 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Finemark State Bank Trust has 34,677 shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability has 3,232 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. As per Sunday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by IBC.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 6,344 shares to 161,103 valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 48,275 shares and now owns 145,250 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

