Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Increases Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 319,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 314,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 132,392 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.29 million, down from 137,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 328,891 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp reported 656,783 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Whitnell & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 7,450 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.11% or 272,632 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 1.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc holds 3,348 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 1% or 222,238 shares. Ftb invested in 137,223 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 317,847 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mariner Llc invested in 133,438 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,406 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares to 17,407 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,637 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares to 291,269 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $491.15M for 16.96 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Earnings: CP Stock Surges as Q4 Revenue Rises 17% – Investorplace.com” on January 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Betting on Berkshire – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.