Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake; Shorts at Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (LX) Lowered By 8.1%

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 10.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 131,365 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 1.18M shares with $43.18 million value, down from 1.31M last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $18.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 847,684 shares traded or 53.38% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18

Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX) had a decrease of 8.1% in short interest. LX’s SI was 763,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.1% from 830,400 shares previously. With 1.24M avg volume, 1 days are for Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX)’s short sellers to cover LX’s short positions. The SI to Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S’s float is 0.74%. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 736,139 shares traded. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 24/04/2018 – LEXIN FINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.: LEXIN NAMES TWO NEW DIRECTORS TO; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY GMV OF E-COMMERCE CHANNEL RMB1.2 BLN, UP 28.0%; 21/03/2018 – LexinFintech Names Neng Wang and Xiaoguang Wu Director; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS THESE TWO APPOINTMENTS HAVE EXPANDED BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS, FROM SIX PREVIOUSLY; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend Lendlt Fintech USA 2018; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q Rev $1.59B; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend LendIt Fintech USA 2018; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Rev $250.4M

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 36,704 shares to 1.60M valued at $57.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 68,691 shares and now owns 350,383 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was raised too.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.