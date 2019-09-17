Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $566,262; Stock Value Rose; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Position by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 127,206 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Will Also Make Revisions to the Same Line Items in Certain Quarterly Financial Statements for 2016 and Its FY 2016 and 2015 Financial Statements; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 41,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $186.18. About 5.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 02/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The firm at the centre of this year’s Facebook data scandal has declared bankruptcy, will shut; 01/04/2018 – Cartoon: the backlash against Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with the fallout of revelations that a political research firm was able to access the personal data of millions of Facebook users for political marketing; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 29,417 shares in its portfolio. 2.81M were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Montag A Assoc accumulated 2,077 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,647 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 830,514 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 52,542 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46,837 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.96% or 21,138 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtnrs has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich And Berg holds 0.09% or 8,545 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 6,735 shares. Creative Planning owns 842,538 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares to 947,108 shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 63,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.