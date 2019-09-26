Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased By $1.37 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 10.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 12,417 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 104,452 shares with $11.54 million value, down from 116,869 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $336.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Looks to Scale Back in U.K. and Brazil, With an Eye on India

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 36 funds increased and started new positions, while 27 cut down and sold equity positions in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.32 million shares, down from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 156,298 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 3.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 22,045 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,309 shares. Central Natl Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,596 were reported by Holderness Investments. Tradewinds Cap Management stated it has 3,650 shares. 314,656 were accumulated by Seizert Capital Prns Ltd. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 0.78% stake. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 36,069 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 817,250 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corporation owns 36,361 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 1.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Provise Mngmt Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,680 shares. Moreover, Strategic Finance Service Inc has 0.48% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 63,571 shares to 761,727 valued at $47.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 62,645 shares and now owns 593,207 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.25% above currents $118.47 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Citigroup reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 78,311 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 256,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.00 million shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 300,425 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.27% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 91,236 shares.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 110.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.